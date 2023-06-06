New Delhi [ India], June 6 (ANI): The Air Cargo (Exports) Customs, Delhi, on Tuesday destroyed 69.876 kg drugs covered under Schedule to the NDPS Act, 1985, at the Centralised Bio-Medical Waste Treatment Facility operated by SMS Watergrace BMW Pvt. Ltd., said the Ministry of Finance.

The destruction of the contrabands is a big blow to the smugglers of Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS). The contrabands were incinerated in two lots.

First, contrabands seized at the New Courier Terminal across 09 cases amounting to 13.346 kg, including 1.997 kg Heroin, 4.236 kg Ganja, 7.113 kg Ketamine and other NDPS goods, were destroyed.

Contrabands seized at Foreign Post Office across 23 cases included 4.350 kg Ganja and 52.180 kg Ketamine, Meth and other NDPS goods, were destroyed in the second and final lot.

69.876 kg drugs across 32 cases (5 cases of Heroin, 4 cases of Ganja, 23 cases of other NDPS goods) were destroyed by way of the incineration as per the Hazardous & Other Wastes (M&TM) Rules, 2016 at Centralised Bio-Medical Waste Treatment Facility, Nilothi, Delhi. It is a facility authorised by State Pollution Control Board (SPCB). (ANI)

