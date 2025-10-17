New Delhi [India], October 17 (ANI): The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital continued to be in the 'Very poor' category on Friday morning, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

According to the CPCB, the AQI was measured at 367 at 8 am. The highest AQI was recorded in Anand Vihar (370), followed by Wazirpur (328), Jahangirpuri (324), and Akshardham (369).

Meanwhile, several areas in Delhi recorded an AQI above 200, which means the air quality in these localities has turned 'Poor'.

Anand Vihar, Bawana, and Chandni Chowk, the AQI was recorded at 276, 367, 310, and 212, respectively. In Dwarka Sec 8, AQI was recorded at 305, Nehru Nagar at 269, IGI Airport (T3) at 221, Rohini at 245, Pusa at 224, and India Gate (200).

The AQI reading is categorised as Good (0-50), Satisfactory (51-100), Moderately Polluted (101-200), Poor (201-300), Very Poor (301-400), and Severe (401-500). Thus, the higher the AQI reading, the unhealthier it is to breathe.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in Delhi-NCR has imposed Stage I of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). The action comes after the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the region dropped to 211, categorising it as 'poor', according to a statement released by the Commission.

The Commission also considered the predictions of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), which forecast poor air quality in the coming days.

This Stage I of GRAP is activated when the AQI ranges between 201 and 300. Under this stage, 27 preventive actions are to be strictly implemented by all relevant agencies across NCR. These include the use of anti-smog guns, water sprinkling, dust suppression measures in road construction, repair projects and maintenance activities.

"The Sub-Committee on, in its meeting held today, reviewed the air quality scenario in the region, IMD/IITM forecast and observed as under: The AQI of Delhi has been recorded 211 on 14.10.2025 ('Poor' Category). Furthermore, the forecast by IMD/IIT M has also predicted AQI to remain in the 'Poor' category in the coming days," CAQM said in its order.

"The Sub-Committee, accordingly, decides to invoke all actions under Stage-I ('Poor' Air Quality of the extant GRAP in the entire NCR, with immediate effect," it added. (ANI)

