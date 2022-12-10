New Delhi [India], December 10 (ANI): Customs preventive officers at the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Saturday seized 1,483 grams of gold worth over Rs 68 lakh from a passenger, a Customs official informed on Saturday.

The Customs department said it seized 14 gold bars, weighing 1483 grams and valued at Rs 68.71 akhs, from an Indian national from Bahrain. The seized items were concealed in his baggage.

Further investigation is underway, the official further said. (ANI)

