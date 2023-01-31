New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI): The Delhi Airport on Tuesday issued an alert for passengers owing to dense fog.

"Low visibility procedures are in progress at Delhi Airport. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information," read the passenger advisory from Delhi Airport.

Also Read | Budget 2023: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Says 'Budget's Focus Will Be on Promoting Exports, Millets, Employment'.

However, all flight operations are presently normal.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | Supreme Court Upholds NCLAT Order on Dues of Former Jet Airways Employees.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)