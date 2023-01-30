Gurugram, January 30: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday said that state's budget for 2023-2024 will focus on promoting exports, products made from millets, and employment opportunities.

"By promoting exports, foreign exchange will come into the country and the economy of the state will be strengthened," he said at the pre-budget consultation meeting with the stakeholders related to industry, manufacturing and service sector in Gurugram. Budget 2023: From Fiscal Deficit to Public Account and More; Complex Terminologies and Their Meanings Explained.

"Special focus will be to strengthen the infrastructure of the state. Having good infrastructure will encourage investment and new industrial units will also be established," he said, adding that the state government aims to create more and more employment opportunities and rapid development of infrastructural facilities. Budget 2023: Know Date, Time and Where To Watch Live Streaming of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Budgetary Speech.

"At present, there is no burden of any additional debt on the state. Haryana has grown its economy while staying within the limit of 25 per cent of total GDP set for loans; while many states of the country have crossed this limit," he said.

