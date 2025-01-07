New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) The announcement of the Delhi Assembly elections schedule on Tuesday has escalated political tensions in the national capital, with key constituencies such as New Delhi, Kalkaji and Jangpura at the centre of the high-stakes battle.

The voters of the city are set to cast their votes on February 5 and the results will be declared on February 8.

The battle lines are drawn among the three major contenders --- AAP, BJP and Congress --- with heavyweight candidates from these political parties locking horns in fierce contests in the high-profile constituencies.

The New Delhi constituency remains the epicentre of political tensions, as AAP supremo and former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal seeks re-election from the seat that he has represented for more than a decade.

Kejriwal faces a formidable challenge from the sons of two former Delhi chief ministers. BJP's Parvesh Singh Verma, the son of former chief minister Sahib Singh Verma, and Congress' Sandeep Dikshit, the son of the late Sheila Dikshit, another former chief minister.

Kejriwal has won the New Delhi seat in the last three elections —2013, 2015 and 2020. He emerged victorious in the last polls with a notable margin of 21,687 votes.

In Southeast Delhi's Kalkaji, Chief Minister Atishi will contest to retain her seat. Atishi faces stiff competition from BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri, a former MP from South Delhi, and Congress' Alka Lamba, the party's All India Mahila Congress president.

Atishi secured the seat in 2020 with a margin of 11,393 votes, but the upcoming contest is expected to be tighter.

Former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has shifted from his traditional Patparganj seat to contest from Jangpura in Southeast Delhi. Sisodia's move has fuelled speculation, as he narrowly won Patparganj by just 3,207 votes in 2020.

In Jangpura, Sisodia faces BJP's Tarvinder Singh Marwah and Congress' Farhad Suri.

The stakes are high as Delhi gears up for one of its most closely watched elections, with major political figures and their legacies on the line. All eyes are on February 5 as the voters decide Delhi's future leadership.

