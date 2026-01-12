New Delhi [India], January 12 (ANI): The Fourth (Winter) Session of the Eighth Delhi Legislative Assembly concluded on Friday, 9 January, after five sittings marked by extensive legislative business, debates on public issues and a continued push towards digital functioning, Speaker Vijender Gupta said.

Addressing a press conference at the Assembly Secretariat, the Speaker said the session, held from January 5 to January 9, saw around 12 hours and 39 minutes of proceedings. During this period, the House addressed 351 questions, including 60 starred and 263 unstarred, and received 124 special mentions. Of these, 33 special mentions have been forwarded to the relevant departments, with instructions to respond within 30 days.

Also Read | BMC Elections 2026: SEC Bars Mahayuti Government From Depositing January Instalment of INR 1,500 in Advance to Ladki Bahin Yojana Beneficiaries.

The session began with the Address of the Lieutenant Governor, followed by a Motion of Thanks, which was discussed by members of both the ruling party and the Opposition and unanimously adopted on January 9. The Assembly also passed four Bills, the Court Fees Delhi Amendment Bill, 2026; the Delhi Appropriation (No. 1) Bill, 2026; the Delhi Jan Vishwas Amendment Provisions Bill, 2026; and the Delhi Shops and Establishments Amendment Bill, 2026, and approved Supplementary Demands for the financial year 2025-26.

The House held discussions on the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, the 150th anniversary of the National Song 'Vande Mataram', and issues related to environmental protection and pollution control in the national capital. A resolution was unanimously adopted to play the full version of 'Vande Mataram' in the Assembly from the next session onwards.

Also Read | Stock Market Holiday on January 15? Will BSE and NSE Remain Open or Closed for BMC Elections 2026?.

Regarding controversies during the session, the Speaker clarified that certain Opposition members were suspended for repeated disruption of proceedings, not merely for wearing masks, calling reports to the contrary "false and misleading". He said matters related to disorderly conduct, as well as alleged objectionable remarks concerning Sikh Gurus made during the session, have been referred to the Committee of Privileges. The relevant video footage has also been sent to the Delhi State Forensic Science Laboratory for examination.

To ensure transparency, Gupta said a chronological video compilation of the events related to the privilege issue has been released. He expressed concern about attempts outside the House to influence a matter already under the Privileges Committee's consideration, calling such efforts a serious violation of constitutional propriety.

The Speaker also highlighted the Assembly's move towards digital documentation, stating that avoiding the printing of official papers during the session saved about 3.38 lakh pages, conserved an estimated 40.56 trees and reduced printing costs by around Rs 1.69 lakh. He said the initiative also helped in lowering carbon emissions.

Reiterating his commitment to constitutional norms, Gupta said the sentiments of all members would be respected, while the dignity and authority of the Delhi Legislative Assembly would remain paramount in all proceedings. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)