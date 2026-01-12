Mumbai, January 12: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) have announced that equity markets will remain closed for trading on Thursday, January 15, 2026. The decision follows the Maharashtra government’s declaration of a public holiday to facilitate municipal corporation elections across the state, including the high-profile Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls.

Revised Exchange Schedule

Initially, the exchanges had indicated that January 15 would only be a "settlement holiday," meaning trading would continue while clearing services remained suspended. However, in revised circulars issued on Monday, both the NSE and BSE confirmed a full trading holiday for the equity, equity derivatives, and SLR segments. Stock Market Ends in Green, Snaps Five-day Losing Streak.

The closure will affect all major market operations, including:

Equity Segment

Equity Derivatives (F&O)

Commodity Derivatives

Electronic Gold Receipts (EGR)

Impact on Derivatives Expiry

The holiday significantly impacts the weekly expiry of Sensex derivatives, which was originally scheduled for January 15. According to the BSE circular, all equity derivative contracts set to expire on Thursday will now be preponed to Wednesday, January 14. Traders and institutional investors have been advised to adjust their positions accordingly, as the end-of-day contract master files will reflect these changes effective immediately.

Context of the Closure

The Maharashtra government declared the state-wide holiday under Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881. This move aims to ensure maximum voter turnout for elections across 29 municipal corporations. The BMC elections are particularly significant this year, as they are being held after a multi-year delay following the expiration of the previous term in 2022. Because Mumbai serves as the financial hub of India and houses the headquarters of both major exchanges, local public holidays frequently necessitate the suspension of national trading activities to ensure smooth banking and clearing operations. Stock Market Today: Nifty, Sensex Open Cautious Amid Iran Unrest, Rising Crude Oil Prices; Both Indices Slip in Early Trade.

Banking and Future Holidays

Most commercial banks in Maharashtra will also remain closed on January 15, though online banking and ATM services are expected to function normally. Following this closure, the next scheduled market holiday will be January 26, in observance of Republic Day.

