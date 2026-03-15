New Delhi [India], March 15 (ANI): The Crime Branch of Delhi Police on Sunday, in a joint operation with the Bihar Police, arrested a notorious accused wanted in a murder case. The accused had been absconding for nearly five months.

According to the Crime Branch, the accused Babul Kumar was wanted in a murder case registered in the Mahindwara police station area of Bihar.

Also Read | Kerala Assembly Election 2026: Single-Phase Polling on April 9, Counting of Votes on May 4, Says ECI.

On August 29, 2025, the accused, along with his associates, attempted to rob a delivery agent. When the victim resisted, the accused shot him, resulting in his death on the spot.

In this case, the Bihar Police were searching for the accused and received information that he was hiding in Delhi. Following this, the Bihar Police sought assistance from the Delhi Crime Branch.

Also Read | West Bengal Assembly Election 2026: ECI Announces 2-Phase Polling on April 23 and 29; Fate of 42 Lakh Voters Uncertain.

Acting on human intelligence and technical surveillance, the AGS team of the Crime Branch conducted a raid in the Kirari Suleman Nagar area of Delhi and arrested the accused, Babul Kumar.

According to the police, during the raid, the accused tried to hide in the bathroom on the top floor of a house, but the team managed to apprehend him.

During interrogation, it was revealed that the accused had been involved in several robbery cases earlier as well. After his arrest, he was handed over to the Bihar Police for further legal proceedings.

In a separate incident on Saturday, the Crime Branch of Delhi Police arrested a Nigerian national who had been declared a Proclaimed Offender (PO) in a case registered under the NDPS Act in Chandigarh, officials said.

The accused, identified as Chuks, was apprehended by the WR-II team near Tilak Nagar Metro Station following specific information about his movement in the area.

The WR-II team of the Crime Branch arrested the accused, identified as Chuks, a resident of Nigeria. He had been declared a Proclaimed Offender in a case registered in 2021 at the Industrial Area Police Station in Chandigarh under the NDPS Act.

According to the police, the accused used to supply drugs in the Tilak Nagar, Dwarka, and Najafgarh areas. The Crime Branch had received secret information that the accused would come to the Tilak Nagar area to meet one of his associates.

Acting on the information, the police team laid a trap near Tilak Nagar Metro Station. During the operation, the accused attempted to flee from the spot, but the police team managed to overpower and arrest him. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)