New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva has written to central probe agencies and Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, seeking an investigation into alleged irregularities in the tendering process for upgrading the sewage treatment plants run by the DJB, according to a statement issued by the party on Sunday.

No immediate reaction to the charges levelled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader was available from the city government or the Delhi Jal Board (DJB).

Sachdeva has alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi "hurriedly" awarded the upgrading and augmentation work at "escalated" costs by "flouting norms".

"Estimates were prepared by the consultant on the basis of a single quotation, resulting in the estimates being higher than the market rate. During the process, the rates of items/works (mainly civil works) were prepared on higher sides and thereafter, works were awarded at Rs 1,938 crore -- 28 per cent higher than the estimated cost of Rs 1,508 crore," he has said.

It has further been alleged by the BJP leader that there were "tweaks" in the tendering process to "favour" two bidders and the work was divided into packages to award projects without the mandatory detailed project reports.

Sachdeva has sent detailed notes on this to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the LG, seeking an investigation into the alleged irregularities, the statement said.

He has also called for cancellation of the projects awarded to the contractors and sought an enquiry against officials for allegedly showing "undue haste" in awarding those.

Sachdeva has alleged that the cost of the projects was "shockingly higher" and that the Delhi government showed "extreme hurriedness" to award the projects without due diligence and cost analysis.

