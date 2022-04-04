New Delhi, Apr 4 (PTI) A delegation of Delhi BJP leaders met Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Monday and requested him for reinstatement of anganwadi workers who were terminated by the AAP government last month.

The delegation, which included Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta and Leader of the Opposition in state Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, presented Baijal a five-point memorandum of demands during the meeting, said a statement issued by the Delhi BJP.

The demands also included "problems" faced by teachers and non-teaching staff of colleges funded by the city government, contract workers and vocational trainers.

There are over 22,000 anganwadi workers in the city who have been demanding pay hike, but adopting "dictatorial attitude" the state government has dismissed about 1,000 of them, Gupta claimed.

"We urged the Lt Governor to direct the Delhi government to restore their services and also increase their salaries," he said.

For the past two years, teaching and non-teaching staff in 12 state government-run colleges have not been paid salaries and the AAP government has been "harassing" them continuously, Gupta alleged.

“The Arvind Kejriwal government wants to appoint its own people in these colleges and when colleges refuse to do so, they are being punished by withholding their development funds," he said.

No immediate reaction was available from the Delhi government or the ruling AAP.

Bidhuri said the contract workers and vocational trainers are not getting minimum wages while the AAP government boasts of having highest minimum wages in Delhi.

"Vocational trainers are getting about Rs 16,000 a month and about 1.5 lakh contract workers are getting about Rs 10,000-11,000. We demand if their salaries can't be raised, they should get at least minimum wages," he said.

