India News | Delhi BJP Wants Private Lab Rates for COVID-19 Testing to Be Slashed by Half, NCC to Be Roped in for Helping Hospitals

By Pragya Kaushika

New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah has called an all-party meeting to discuss the management of COVID-19 situation in the national capital. At the meeting, the Delhi BJP will suggest that private lab rates for COVID-19 testing be slashed by half and NCC and NSS volunteers are roped in for helping short-staffed hospitals.

Also Read | Lenovo Owned Legion's New Gaming Smartphone to Be Launched Next Month.

Speaking to ANI, Delhi BJP chief Adesh Kumar Gupta, who is going to be a part of the meeting which will be held shortly, said that there are few suggestions like slashing private lab rates for COVID-19 testing, centralisation of COVID clinics and hospitals and roping in NCC and NSS volunteers to fill the requirements of ever-dwindling medical support staff, that as party chief he would discuss in the meeting.

He also said that Shah is concerned about the national capital and they have taken cognisance of the COVID situation in Delhi and held meetings with Delhi government and other agencies working in the Union Territory.

Also Read | Amit Shah to Hold All-Party Meeting Today on Coronavirus Situation in Delhi: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 15, 2020.

"We are getting ready to conduct more tests for COVID-19. However, I want to submit that private lab rates are high and should be slashed by 50 percent of the existing rates," added Gupta.

Another suggestion that has come from the Delhi BJP chief is keeping COVID clinics separate.

"Nursing homes, clinics, and hospitals for COVID-19 should not be mixed with non-COVID clinics. Plus, we need doctors and others to counsel people who are panicking because of the COVID situation," Gupta further added.

He said that hospitals are overstretched and medical staff is not enough.

"We are glad NCC, NSS or religious or social organisations are to be involved be it RSS, Sewa Bharti, Gurdwara Prabandhak committee," said Gupta.

Delhi BJP will distribute 10 lakh kaadhas (concoction of herbs) packets to boost immunity tomorrow in Delhi along with diet and exercise chart for daily routine and masks and sanitizers. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)