New Delhi, Mar 15 (PTI) The Delhi BJP Monday welcomed a city court's verdict in the Batla House encounter case and demanded apologies from the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party for calling the incident "a fake encounter".

A Delhi court Monday awarded death penalty to Ariz Khan for the murder of decorated Delhi Police Inspector Mohan Chand Sharma in connection with the sensational 2008 Batla House encounter case, saying the offence fell under the "rarest of the rare category" warranting the maximum sentence.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said Congress and Aam Adami Party leaders had insulted "the martyrdom of the policemen" killed in the encounter by terming it fake.

"The people of the country today expect an apology from leaders of Congress and Aam Aadmi Party who all along called Batla House encounter a fake encounter, insulting the martyrdom of policemen killed in the encounter," Gupta said in a statement.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)