New Delhi [India], December 10 (ANI): The Special NIA court at Patiala House on Wednesday remanded Amir Rashid Ali and Accused Jasir Bilal Wani in judicial custody after NIA interrogation. They have been arrested by the NIA in the Delhi blast case.

Principal District and Sessions judge (Special NIA Judge) Anju Bajaj Chandana remanded Amir Rashid Ali and Jasir Bilal Wani alias Danish in 14 days' judicial custody. The accused were produced before the court in heavy security. The hearing was conducted in a closed courtroom.

A total of 15 people were killed and over two dozen others injured in the Delhi blast that occurred around 7 pm on November 10 in a moving Hyundai i20 car driven by one alleged suicide bomber, Umar Un Nabi.

As per the anti-terror agency, Amir Rashid Ali had come to Delhi to facilitate the purchase of the car, which was eventually used as a vehicle-borne Improvised Explosive Device (IED) to trigger the blast.

NIA has forensically established the identity of the deceased driver of the vehicle-borne IED as Umar Un Nabi, a resident of Pulwama district and Assistant Professor in the General Medicine Department in Al Falah University at Faridabad.

The anti-terror agency has also seized another vehicle belonging to Nabi. The vehicle is being examined for evidence in the case, in which NIA has so far examined 73 witnesses, including those injured in the blast that rocked the national capital.

It is alleged that Jasir provided technical support for carrying out terror attacks by modified drones. He was also attempting to make a rocket. He was closely associated with the terror Conspiracy with Umar Un Nabi.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had arrested Jasir Bilal Wani alias Danish, also a Kashmiri resident from Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir, by an NIA team that was in the Valley.

NIA in a press release, had said that investigations have revealed that Jasir had allegedly provided technical support for carrying out terror attacks by modifying drones and attempting to make rockets ahead of the deadly car bomb blast, which killed 10 persons and left 32 persons injured.

The accused, a resident of Qazigund in Anantnag district of J&K, was an active co-conspirator behind the attack and had worked closely with the terrorist, Umar un Nabi, to plan the terror carnage, the NIA said.

NIA is continuing to explore various angles to unravel the conspiracy behind the bombing. Several teams of the anti-terror agency are pursuing multiple leads and are conducting searches across states to identify every person involved in the terror attack. (ANI)

