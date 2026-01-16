New Delhi [India], January 16 (ANI): A special NIA court at Patiala House on Friday remanded six accused, including Dr Shaheen Saeed, Mufti Irfan, Dr Adeel Ahmed, Jasir Bilal Wani, Dr Muzammil and Yasir Ahmed Dar, in judicial custody till February 13. They were produced after 3 days of NIA custody in the Delhi Blast case.

Another accused, Nasir Bilal Malla's judicial custody also extended.

Also Read | Delhi Air Pollution: CAQM Invokes GRAP-III As Air Quality Dips in National Capital.

Duty NIA Judge Prashant Sharma remanded all six accused to judicial custody after NIA interrogation. They were produced before the court after three days of NIA custody.

NIA moved an application seeking 28 days of judicial custody for them.

Also Read | Jhansi Hotel Room Drama: Husband Catches Wife With Boyfriend, Man Found Hiding Under Bed; Video Goes Viral.

Last month, these accused were remanded in judicial custody.

On January 13, Principal District and Sessions (Special NIA) Judge Anju Bajaj Chandana granted 3 days' custody of Dr. Shaheen, Mufti Irfan Ahmed, Jasir Bilal Wani, Dr. Adeel Ahmed, Yasir Ahmed Dar and Dr. Muzammil Shakeel to NIA.

The court had granted custody, saying, "the gravity of offences, nature of investigation and details mentioned in the application as well as in the affidavit, I am of the opinion that it is appropriate and justified if accused persons are further given to the custody of NIA for a period of three (03) days to carry out the necessary part of the investigation."

NIA had sought further custody of these five accused in light of the custodial interrogation of the accused persons to explain the code words.

It was also submitted that custody of the accused was required for other incriminating material that had surfaced subsequently, following the forensic examination of their digital devices and the data recovered at the instance of the accused persons during their previous police custody period.

All these accused were arrested in connection with the blast occured near the Red Fort on November 11. After the NIA interrogation, the accused persons were remanded to judicial custody. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)