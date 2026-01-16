New Delhi, January 16: A dramatic incident in Jhansi has gone viral on social media after a husband caught his wife with her alleged boyfriend inside a hotel room, triggering a tense confrontation and police intervention. The incident occurred in the Navabad area near the bus stand and quickly turned into a public spectacle.

According to the husband, he received a tip-off on January 11 that his wife was roaming around the city with another man. Suspicious, he followed them and saw the pair enter Karma Guest House, where they booked room number 103. Anticipating trouble, he first dialled the emergency helpline number 112 and informed the police before confronting them.

When the hotel room door was opened, chaos followed. The woman and her companion appeared shocked, while the young man allegedly tried to hide under the bed to avoid being seen. Police soon arrived at the spot and pulled him out, a moment that was captured on video and later went viral. Bulandshahr: Man Catches Wife in Compromising Position With Nephew, Takes Them to Police Station and Blesses Their Union Before Sending Them Off Together; Video Surfaces.

Husband Catches Wife With Alleged Boyfriend

During the confrontation, the woman openly told her husband that she had not lived with him for the past two years and called their relationship a “closed chapter.” She told police that she had come to the hotel of her own free will, wanted to live with a man of her choice, and was ready to seek a divorce. Amroha: Husband Catches Wife’s Lover Red-Handed While Sneaking Into House Through Terrace, Beats Him Black and Blue (Disturbing Video).

The husband claimed they were married three years ago and that disputes began soon after. He alleged they have been living separately for nearly one and a half years and accused his wife of demanding INR 10 lakh for divorce, claiming mental harassment.

Navabad police confirmed that statements were recorded and the matter is under investigation. As the video continues to circulate online, the incident has sparked intense debate around marriage, personal freedom, and public confrontations.

