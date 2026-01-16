New Delhi, January 16: The Commission for Air Quality Management in Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas on Friday invoked actions under Stage III ('Severe' air quality in Delhi), as the air quality dipped with the AQI touching 354, an official said. The Sub Committee on Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) "decided to invoke all actions under Stage-III ('Severe' Air Quality of Delhi, ranging 401-450) of extant schedule of GRAP, with immediate effect in right earnest by all the agencies concerned in Delhi-NCR, in addition to the Stage l and II actions already in force:, said the official.

The panel also made strict certain sections of Stage-III response, mandating that the GNCTD "not permit BS-IV diesel operated LCVs (goods carriers), registered outside Delhi, to enter Delhi, except those carrying essential commodities/providing essential services". Delhi Air Pollution Hits ‘Very Poor’ Levels Amid Intense Cold Wave, AQI Reaches 346 (Watch Videos).

The Sub-Committee on GRAP earlier reviewed the air quality scenario in the region as well as the IMD/IITM forecast and noted: “The AQI of Delhi has shown an increasing trend and has been recorded at 354 on January 16, 2026. IMD/ IITM forecast indicates that the AQI may further deteriorate and reach 'severe' category in the coming days owing to unfavourable meteorological conditions and slow/variable wind speeds.”

Actions under Stage-I, II & III of the revised GRAP shall be implemented, monitored and reviewed by all the agencies concerned in the entire NCR to ensure that the AQI levels do not slip further, said a circular issued by the Sub-Committee’s Member Convenor, Director, Technical, R.K. Agarwal. Delhi Air Pollution: Air Quality Slips to 'Very Poor' as Smog Engulfs City; AQI Crosses 300 (Watch Videos).

On Wednesday, the CAQM conducted a night-time inspection drive in north Delhi under "Operation Clean Air" to assess on-ground compliance related to prevention of municipal solid waste (MSW)/biomass burning and dumping, and to identify localised sources of air pollution.

The CAQM flying squad teams inspected the Jahangir Puri, Shalimar Bagh, and Wazirpur areas of North Delhi. Field inspections supported by geo-tagged and time-stamped photographic evidence were consolidated into a detailed inspection report submitted to the Commission.

As per the report, 65 incidents were recorded across the three areas: 20 in Jahangir Puri, 17 in Shalimar Bagh, and 28 in Wazirpur. These included 47 instances of biomass/MSW burning (12 in Jahangir Puri, 14 in Shalimar Bagh and 21 in Wazirpur) and 18 instances of MSW dumping (8 in Jahangir Puri, 3 in Shalimar Bagh and 7 in Wazirpur), said a statement.

Biomass burning was largely observed along roadsides, near tea stalls, shops and open spaces, mainly for heating during night hours. MSW dumping and accumulation were found at roadside locations, near markets, industrial pockets, parks and garbage-vulnerable points.

The findings highlight the need for enhanced vigilance during evening and night hours, particularly in densely populated residential areas and industrial pockets. Localised issues, including waste dumping and burning, continue to remain significant contributors to air pollution during the ongoing winter season and require sustained preventive and enforcement measures, said the statement.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 16, 2026 09:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).