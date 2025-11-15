New Delhi [India], November 15 (ANI): The Delhi Crime Branch registered two separate FIRs against Al-Falah University in Faridabad, days after a deadly blast near the Red Fort Metro Station in the national capital that claimed 12 lives and injured dozens.

While the first FIR is over cheating, and the second is under sections of forgery, said the Delhi Police.

Also Read | Delhi Red Fort Car Blast Probe: Police Tighten Grip on Al Falah University, File 2 FIRs.

"The Delhi Crime Branch has filed two separate FIRs against Al-Falah University, one for cheating and the second under sections of forgery," the Delhi Police said in a statement.

Delhi Crime Branch reached the Okhla office of Al-Falah University to investigate possible links and gather evidence.

Also Read | 'No Sorrow in Defeat, No Arrogance in Victory': RJD's First Reaction After Bihar Assembly Election Loss; VIP's Mukesh Sahani Accepts Public Mandate.

"Today, a team from the Delhi Crime Branch visited the Al Falah University office in Okhla. The Delhi Police has issued a notice to the university and requested certain documents from them," the Delhi Police further said.

The inquiry is part of the authorities' efforts to prevent future terror incidents and ensure accountability for those responsible.

Earlier, the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) announced the immediate suspension of Al-Falah University. The decision was taken to maintain academic standards and prevent any potential misuse of the institution amidst the ongoing investigation.

AIU officials emphasised that the suspension is a precautionary measure and will remain in effect until the investigation is concluded and clarity emerges regarding the university's involvement, if any, in the terror-related activities.

Security agencies have intensified checks across educational institutions and public spaces following the Red Fort blast, which raised serious concerns about urban terrorism and extremist networks operating in sensitive areas.

The authorities are working to verify whether Al-Falah University had any linkages with individuals suspected of planning or facilitating the attack.

This incident has sparked widespread debate on security protocols in educational institutions and the urgent need for heightened vigilance to prevent future attacks. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)