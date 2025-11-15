Patna, November 15: The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), in its first official reaction to the poll drubbing in the Bihar Assembly polls, on Saturday, said it is a party of the poor and will continue to raise their voices. From the party's official X handle, the RJD wrote, "Public service is a continuous process, an endless journey. Ups and downs are inevitable. No sorrow in defeat, no arrogance in victory. The Rashtriya Janata Dal is the party of the poor and will continue to raise their voice." Addressing the media, Grand Alliance constituent Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahani said he accepts and respects the public mandate. ‘I’m Quitting Politics, Disowning My Family’: Rohini Acharya Announces Exit From Politics After RJD’s Defeat in Bihar Election; Targets Tejashwi Yadav’s Aide Sanjay Yadav.

He congratulated the NDA on its victory. Sahani said the outcome was unexpected, adding that the situation on the ground had appeared different. He said the results would be reviewed and that the party would return to the people with renewed strength. Sahni further stated that the mandate showed clear support for Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Referring to the government's Rs 10,000 assistance to women, he said it played a role in shaping voter sentiment. Sahani expressed hope that the NDA would fulfil the promises made during the campaign. Bihar Election Result 2025: Sharad Pawar Attributes NDA’s Victory to Payment of INR 10,000 in Accounts of Women.

‘No Sorrow in Defeat, No Arrogance in Victory’

जनसेवा एक अनवरत प्रक्रिया है, एक अंतहीन यात्रा है! इसमें उतार चढ़ाव आना तय है। हार में विषाद नहीं, जीत में अहंकार नहीं! राष्ट्रीय जनता दल गरीबों की पार्टी है, गरीबों के बीच उनकी आवाज़ बुलंद करते रहेगी!@yadavtejashwi @laluprasadrjd — Rashtriya Janata Dal (@RJDforIndia) November 15, 2025

At present, there is disappointment in the RJD camp after the crushing defeat. The BJP won 89 seats, the JD(U) 85, the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) 19, the HAM (S) five, and the Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (four). The RJD was decimated to 25 seats. Congress won six seats, AIMIM (five), CPI(ML)(L) (two), BSP, Indian Inclusive Party and CPI(M) (one each). On the NDA's victory and the LJP(RV)'s performance in the Bihar elections, Union Minister and party chief Chirag Paswan's mother Reena Paswan said, "We are very happy with the NDA's victory and it was bound to happen... Every candidate and Chirag worked very hard for this... My blessings are always with my son."

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 15, 2025 06:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).