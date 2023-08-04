Patna, Aug 4 (PTI) A Delhi-bound Indigo flight made an emergency landing at the airport here on Friday after one of its engines became inoperative, an official said.

The aircraft made the landing shortly after taking off from the Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport, he said.

Also Read | India Tells Pakistan to Concentrate on Its Own Problems After Its Delegation Rakes Up Kashmir Issue During UN Meeting on Food Security.

“An Indigo flight on Patna–Delhi route returned to its origin due to a technical issue. Three minutes after its departure, the pilot reported one engine inoperative. The aircraft landed safely at 9.11 am. As per the pilot, no further assistance was required. All operations are normal here," the airport official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)