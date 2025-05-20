New Delhi [India], May 20 (ANI): Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Tuesday unveiled a series of new initiatives under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

Sirsa announced that as part of the Surya Ghar Scheme, households installing solar systems up to 3 kW will now receive a total subsidy of Rs 1.08 lakh--Rs 78,000 from the Central Government and an additional Rs 30,000 from the Delhi Government.

"Under the Prime Minister Surya Ghar Scheme, households installing solar systems of up to 3 kW received a subsidy of Rs 78,000. Now Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has announced an additional Rs 30,000 subsidy from the Delhi government for the same. Earlier, citizens had to spend Rs 90,000 for a 3 kW solar unit installation."

This can be done with a minimal interest loan from bank after the tie-up that Delhi government is going to do... After these subsidies and loan facility, people can install solar systems without any upfront expense... In fact, even after paying EMIs, families can save around Rs 4,200 per month on electricity bills...

In addition to promoting clean energy, the Delhi Government has ramped up its efforts to tackle air pollution. Sirsa announced the deployment of Anti-smog guns.

"Additionally, to tackle pollution, Delhi government has approved the deployment of 70 mechanical road sweepers, 210 water sprinklers and anti-smog guns capable of cleaning trees up to 30 meters high. These will be used on PWD roads," said.

"Recognising the need beyond PWD areas, the Chief Minister has also sanctioned 250 sprinklers and anti-smog guns for roads under the Municipal Corporation of Delhi," he added. (ANI)

