India News | Delhi Clocks Peak Power Demand of 5,534 MW

New Delhi, Jun 12 (PTI) Delhi's peak power demand rose to 5,534 MW on Thursday night amid a sweltering summer, the highest so far in the season, discom officials said.

The season's previous high was 5,464 MW recorded on May 26, said a BSES spokesperson.

Also Read | West Bengal Governor Anguished by Manner in Which 14 Dead Bodies of COVID-19 Victims Were Dragged, Says Probe Needed: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 12, 2020:.

Delhi's peak power demand had been a bit muted for the last few days due to weather conditions including rain, but it is picking up now with rising temperature, he said.

BRPL and BYPL -- discoms of BSES -- successfully met the peak power demand of 2,495 MW and 1,282 MW respectively with an overall peak being 5,534 MW, he said.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh: Admission Process in Schools and Colleges to Commence from July, Says State Minister Ravindra Choubey.

Delhi's peak power demand has started increasing and it may surpass last year's peak power demand of 7,409 MW in July. This year, it may touch 7,500 MW, he said.

Apart from long-term power purchasing agreements, the BSES discoms have made banking arrangement for up to 800 MW during summers, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)