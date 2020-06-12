Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Chhattisgarh: Admission Process in Schools and Colleges to Commence from July, Says State Minister Ravindra Choubey

Education Team Latestly| Jun 12, 2020 07:07 PM IST
Chhattisgarh: Admission Process in Schools and Colleges to Commence from July, Says State Minister Ravindra Choubey
Chhattisgarh Minister Ravindra Choubey. (Photo Credit: ANI)

Raipur, June 12: Amid the coronavirus pandemic in India, Chhattisgarh Agriculture and Bio Technology Minister Ravindra Choubey on Friday announced that the admission process in schools and colleges will commence in Chhattisgarh from July onwards. The state government has earlier cancelled the remaining exams of class 10th and 12th, after the Ministry of Home Affairs issued COVID-19 guidelines.

Informing about the latest decision of the state government, the Cabinet Minister said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "It has been decided that the admission process in schools and colleges will commence in Chhattisgarh from July." AP Intermediate Board Exam Result 2020 Declared at manabadi.co.in: Check BIEAP 1st, 2nd Year Marks Online at bieap.gov.in.

Here's what Ravindra Choubey said:

Earlier in the day, reports arrived that Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) is expected to declare the class 10th and 12th board results on June 15. This was informed by CGBSE board secretary VK Goel, who added that once declared, students can check their marks at cgbse.nic.in. As per information, over six lakh students had appeared for the CGBSE class 10th and 12th state board examination.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2020 07:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

