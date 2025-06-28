Mathura (UP), Jun 28 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday blamed previous governments for the pollution in the Yamuna river and said that her government is working on targeted solutions.

She said her government is working on making Yamuna pollution-free, removing garbage mountains from the city and desilting of drains.

Gupta was in Kamar village near Kosi Kalan to inaugurate a 2.5-tonne-per-day capacity bio-CNG plant, set up by Delhi-based entrepreneurs at a cost of Rs 16 crore.

She said to tackle the problem of pollution in the river, "we will provide every facility to dairy colonies and using Modi ji's 'waste to wealth' mantra, establish cow dung gas plants as per Delhi's requirement in two years."

Two such cow dung gas plants will be commissioned by the end of this year, she added.

The chief minister said that dairy owners had informed her that post-1975 dairy colonies lacked basic infrastructure, because of which they did not move there, leading to the dumping of cow dung on city roads.

This resulted in thousands of metric tonnes of cow dung being disposed of on the roads of Delhi every day, which remains an unsolved issue even for the Municipal Corporation, she said.

Gupta said the thousands of tonnes of cow dung contribute significantly to pollution in the Yamuna through drains.

"Our government now is working on resolving all such problems, which the previous governments did not see, neither did they understand, nor pay attention to for years," she said.

"What should have been done was to make good use of that cow dung by setting up bio-CNG plants at various places, that could have solved the issue of pollution and also provided green energy," she said.

It is now being made possible under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, she said, adding that her government is in the process of establishing bio-CNG plants to cater to all dairy colonies.

By the end of this year, two such projects will begin, and all remaining necessary plants will be completed within two years to ensure no cow dung enters the Yamuna, the chief minister said.

"This will provide a solution to all and the government is making serious efforts in this direction," she added.

Uttar Pradesh's Sugarcane Development and Sugar Industry Minister Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary was also present at the event.

After the inauguration, Gupta visited Govardhan with about 200 companions to circumambulate the Giriraj mountain. She is scheduled to visit the Banke Bihari temple in the morning before returning to Delhi.

