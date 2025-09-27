New Delhi [India], September 27 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday attended the fifth day of the Ramleela organised by Sanatan Sanskarm in Sector 23 of the Bawana constituency, Rohini, as the chief guest.

During her visit, the Chief Minister interacted with differently-abled children present at the event and appreciated their active participation in the cultural celebrations.

Speaking to the media at the venue, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said, "There is a festive atmosphere in Delhi...Every person is praying to Lord Ram and enjoying the festivals...May Lord Ram keep his blessings on us."

The event, which marks the first edition of Ramleela by the Sanatan Sanskarm organisation, is being spearheaded by Delhi Cabinet Minister and Bawana MLA Ravindra Singh Indraraj. The festival brings together the traditional staging of Ramleela and Dussehra celebrations, aimed at promoting cultural and religious values.

As part of the programme, CM Rekha Gupta performed rituals and offered prayers to Lord Ram and Sage Valmiki. She lit the ceremonial lamp, marking the formal inauguration of the Ramleela festivities for the day. Addressing the gathering from the stage, she urged everyone to follow the ideals of Lord Ram, remain grateful in all circumstances, and commit themselves to righteous deeds. She expressed her hope that Lord Ram bless every citizen of the country and the national capital, Delhi, helping transform the city into a model of peace, prosperity, and safety.

The Chief Minister also congratulated the Sanatan Sanskarm for successfully organising the event and expressed her delight at seeing the vibrant participation of the public. She said the ongoing Navratri celebrations have brought a renewed sense of devotion and unity in Delhi, with Ramleela and Durga Puja adding to the city's cultural richness.

Following the CM's address, Cabinet Minister Ravindra Indraraj personally ensured that the differently-abled children were comfortably seated and interacted with them individually.

Earlier this week, CM Rekha Gupta had announced that loudspeakers used during Ramleela, Durga Puja, and other cultural-religious events in Delhi would be permitted until midnight, extending the time limit beyond the earlier restriction of 10 PM.

The chief minister said the time extension aims to allow Hindu festivals to continue without time restrictions, similar to celebrations in other states.

Speaking to the reporters, Rekha Gupta said, "I always noticed that our Hindu festivals face difficulties, because Ramlila or Durga Puja can never end at 10 pm. When Dandiya can go on all night in Gujarat, when events can happen all night in other states, then why can't the same be for the people of Delhi? So this time we've given permission to all Ramlilas, Durga Pujas, and cultural-religious festivals to continue until 12 am..."

The nine-day Navratri festival, dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga's nine incarnations, is being celebrated across the country with devotion. The festivities include fasting, prayers, and traditional dances such as Garba and Dandiya, contributing to a joyful and vibrant atmosphere. (ANI)

