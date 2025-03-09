New Delhi [India], March 9 (ANI): Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday extended her best wishes to the Indian cricket team ahead of the finals while also engaging with citizens at Lodhi Gardens to gather suggestions for the upcoming budget.

Speaking to the reporters, Gupta said, "I give my best wishes to the Indian team for the finals. Today, we have come here at Lodhi Gardens to take suggestions from the people for the budget. Our MLAs are here, meeting people over tea and discussing their needs."

As Team India prepares to take on New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, cricket fans across the country are rallying behind the Men in Blue, hoping to see them lift the marquee event's title after 12 years.

Earlier, on Thursday, CM Gupta held an interactive session with traders, businessmen, and business organizations, gathering their suggestions for the upcoming Delhi Budget 2025.

Business representatives from across the national capital participated in the discussion, highlighting key issues faced by the business community.

Speaking to the media, CM Gupta acknowledged the challenges raised during the session and outlined the government's plans to resolve them.

"As part of the Viksit Delhi Budget 2025-26 consultation series, we invited representatives from all business organizations, industrial bodies, and people from the business community across Delhi. Today, I received very valuable suggestions from them. From what I understood, years of past governments' rule have left them with pain and suffering. They are deeply troubled- both by bureaucracy and impractical policies. In the name of development, there has been zero performance," said CM Gupta.

She further said the government aims to include all sections of society and wishes to provide a Budget that brings Delhi closer to PM Narendra Modi's vision of Viksit Delhi.

The Delhi Budget 2025-26 is expected to be tabled between March 24 and 26. (ANI)

