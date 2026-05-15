India News | Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Hands over Job Letters to Kin of Deceased NDMC Employees

New Delhi [India], May 15 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday attended the distribution programme of compassionate appointment letters to NDMC employees and Medical Cards to contractual employees in Delhi.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Rekha Gupta congratulated the officials and employees involved in making the initiative possible and said that jobs provided on compassionate grounds would offer significant support to affected families.

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"I would like to congratulate the whole team for making this possible. This job that you have gained on compassionate grounds will be very helpful for your family... It is not easy to get a job under compassionate grounds," she said.

The Chief Minister also appreciated the inclusion of contractual employees under the health mission through the distribution of Medical Cards, stating that the initiative would support families during health-related emergencies.

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"The facilities provided to the contractual employees by adding them to the health mission are also commendable, which will help the families when they go through any health issues," she added.

Rekha Gupta further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has directed governments to ensure welfare measures for all citizens in the spirit of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'.

"PM Modi has instructed us to provide everyone with the facilities in our respective states with the spirit of 'sabka saath sabka vikas', and we can see a glimpse of the same in this gathering," she said.

Urging the fresh appointees to view their role as an opportunity for public service, the chief minister, Rekha Gupta, said the responsibility of governance centres on serving people. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)