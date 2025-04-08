New Delhi [India], April 8 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta conducted a site inspection of her constituency--Shalimar Bagh, inaugurating several key development projects, including new roads, sewer lines, and water pipelines, aimed at addressing the area's infrastructural issues.

The Chief Minister on Tuesday visited multiple sectors and blocks of the constituency, engaging with residents and directing officers to resolve ongoing concerns promptly.

The officials from the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Public Works Department (PWD), and Delhi Police were also present during the inspection.

In a direct criticism of the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) governance, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta questioned the lack of progress despite substantial budget allocations and promised swift action on residents' grievances.

While speaking to ANI about the region's development, Gupta criticised AAP for failing to deliver on promises, despite having local MLAs and a significant budget of Rs 15 crore allocated for the area.

"Despite a hefty budget, nothing has been done. People continue to suffer from water shortages and poor sewer systems. Where did the money go?" questioned CM Gupta.

The Chief Minister further lambasted the AAP's inaction and said, "Everything remains in disarray--dirty water is flowing on the roads, and infrastructure like roads and drains has not been built. For years, despite the budget allocation, no progress has been made, even in providing basic water supply. We are essentially starting from scratch in Delhi because the previous government failed to act."

One of the key issues addressed during the visit was the traffic congestion in Shalimar Bagh, which was being caused by street vendors.

To alleviate this, Rekha Gupta oversaw the relocation of vendors to a new designated spot on Shamshan Road.

"The area was severely congested due to street vendors. We've now provided them with a new location, which will help reduce traffic issues and allow emergency services like ambulances and fire brigades to reach the area more easily," Gupta explained.

The vendors themselves expressed satisfaction with the move, appreciating the government's efforts to provide proper facilities, including lighting, water, and footpaths, in their new space.

In addition to addressing infrastructure issues, Gupta also assured the people living in slums and jhuggis that their living conditions would be improved.

"We are starting the work of constructing drainage systems in these slum areas, providing washrooms, and developing play areas for children. No jhuggi will be demolished. This is the beginning of 'Achhe Din' for slum-dwellers, as the BJP government under PM Narendra Modi is committed to the welfare of every poor citizen," Gupta asserted.

After Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated several development projects in her constituency, Shalimar Bagh, she stated that 'achhe din' is beginning for slum dwellers as work will 'actually' be done for slums and colonies.

The Chief Minister stated that the funds of Rs 700 crores in the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) are for the welfare of slum dwellers, and 52,000 flats that were made 10 years ago will now be given to them after renovation.

Slamming the previous governments, CM Gupta asserted that they didn't work for slum dwellers and misled people that the BJP government won't work for them, but today the BJP government is taking care of every poor and ensuring basic facilities, water, park, toilets for them.

Earlier on Monday, CM Rekha Gupta convened a high-level review meeting with the District Magistrates of all 11 revenue districts of the city.

The primary focus of the meeting was to assess the administrative and developmental progress in revenue districts, resolve local issues, and strengthen coordination among various departments. (ANI)

