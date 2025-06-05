New Delhi [India], June 5 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated the Dhanuka waiting area at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi. CM Rekha Gupta also participated in the hawan and pooja to inaugurate the waiting area.

Speaking to the media, CM Rekha Gupta said that the AIIMS hospital was in a disarray, but the facilities have improved in the last 10 years. She also thanked Dhanuka Group, the agro product manufacturers, for their CSR initiative towards AIIMS.

"AIIMS is the biggest hospital. AIIMS tackle about five lakh OPDs annually. Even though Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working towards creating 22 AIIMS in the country, AIIMS Delhi has its significance. Before 2014, this hospital was in disarray. In the last 10 years, AIIMS facilities have improved... I congratulate Dhanuka Group for this waiting hall as their CSR initiative..." she said.

Talking about the significance of the waiting area, she said, "There is no place for the attendant to sit, and they have to search for a place, sometimes they sit on the roads. But this waiting hall is a big facility for the attendants of those patients...Such CRS initiatives add to the facilities and beauty of the city."

The Delhi Chief Minister also planted a tree at the AIIMS premises as part of the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign.

CM Rekha Gupta on Wednesday said that major projects worth Rs 35,000 crore under NHAI are currently being built in the national capital, while earlier projects worth Rs 64,000 crore have been completed. More projects worth Rs 24,000 crore are also set to begin soon.

The meeting was held at the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Delhi. CM Gupta thanked the Central Government and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari for approving and completing several major road and infrastructure projects in the city.

During the press conference, Rekha Gupta said, "I want to thank the Central Government and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari for the massive support given to Delhi through several important road and infrastructure projects. Right now, a major project worth Rs 35,000 crore is being built in Delhi under the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Earlier, projects worth Rs 64,000 crore were successfully completed. In the near future, projects worth another Rs 24,000 crore, whose detailed project reports (DPRs) are ready, will also begin." (ANI)

