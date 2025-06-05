A fire broke out in two buses on Pankha Road in the Janakpuri area of Delhi. (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi, June 5: A massive fire broke out in two buses on Pankha Road in the Janakpuri area of Delhi on Thursday, said the Delhi fire service officials. "Operation is underway to douse the fire which broke out in two buses on Pankha Road in the Janakpuri area today," according to Delhi Fire Services. No casualties were reported during the incident. More information is awaited. Delhi Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Shop in Chandni Chowk's Katra Asharfi, No Casualties Reported (Watch Video).

Fire Breaks out in Two Buses on Pankha Road

#WATCH | Delhi | Operation is underway to douse the fire which broke out in two buses on Pankha Road in the Janakpuri area today. There were no casualties in the incident. Video source: Delhi Fire Services pic.twitter.com/OEIpjbBsha — ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2025

In a separate incident, on Monday, a fire broke out in four to five jhuggis following a cylinder blast in the Wazirpur Industrial area. According to the Delhi Fire Services, "The fire broke out in 4-5 jhuggis due to a cylinder blast in Wazirpur Industrial area. One woman was injured and was admitted to a hospital." The Fire Services said that two fire tenders reached the spot and the blaze was controlled.

