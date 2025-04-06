New Delhi [India], April 6 (ANI): On the occasion of Ram Navami, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta offered prayers at the Kalkaji temple on Sunday. Gupta highlighted how the people of the national capital have started receiving the benefits of Ayushman Bharat scheme.

Speaking to reporters after visiting the temple, CM Gupta said that she sought blessings to "grant enough strength to pave the way for Delhi's progress."

Also Read | Ram Navami 2025: Festival Being Celebrated Today With Religious Fervour, Devotees Throng Temples Across Country (Watch Videos).

"Today is Ram Navami and the last Navratri of Navratri. I sought the blessings of the Mother and prayed that she grants us enough strength so that we can pave the way for Delhi's progress," Delhi CM told reporters here.

Talking about the Ayushman Bharat scheme, she said that the Delhi government will be working to reduce the difficulties of the people.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, April 6, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Sunday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

"On this occasion, the people have Delhi have started receiving the benefits of Ayushman Bharat scheme. Just like that, in a new day, new scheme is being implemented. I also pray for the happiness of the people of Delhi, and their sadness is reduced, with the government solving their difficulties," she said.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the stream of development has started flowing in Delhi," she added.

After going to the temple, CM Gupta attended the Bharatiya Janata Party's foundation day celebrations in Delhi.

Speaking at the event, the Delhi CM said, "We have always followed the principle of putting the country first, party second and ourselves last. For us, the country has always been first and will always be. Today, through the government, we are going to work for the progress of Delhi and the country... The government will work in the interest of all sections of society living in Delhi."

The party is celebrating its foundation day across the country, with various leaders including Union Ministers JP Nadda and Amit Shah congratulating party workers.

Earlier, in a post on X, Shah highlighted how the party's symbol, the lotus, has "become a new emblem of trust and hope in the hearts of the countrymen."

Shah's post read, "Today, under the leadership of (PM) Modi, the lotus symbol has become a new emblem of trust and hope in the hearts of the countrymen. The works of service, security, and cultural awakening that the BJP has undertaken in the past decade will become milestones in the days to come." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)