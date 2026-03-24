New Delhi [India], March 24 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday unveiled a grand statue of Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh at the RCS office premises on Parliament Street on the solemn occasion of Shaheed Diwas.

According to the release issued by the Delhi Chief Minister's Office, the Chief Minister also inaugurated the meticulously restored 'Historical Court Trial Room'. This landmark site holds immense historical significance as the venue where the trial of legendary freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev was conducted during the struggle for independence.

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The ceremony was attended by Cabinet Ministers Parvesh Sahib Singh, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Ravinder Indraj Singh, and Kapil Mishra. Also present was Yadvinder Singh Sandhu, the grandson of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, along with other dignitaries and senior government officials, the release added.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta stated that March 23 is a day of immense pride and emotional remembrance for the entire nation.

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"This day reminds us of the supreme sacrifice made by the brave freedom fighters who laid down their lives for the country's liberation. Seeing these memories revitalised within this historic complex is a moment of profound pride and emotion for every Indian," the CM remarked.

The Chief Minister emphasised that the conservation and restoration of this historical site is more than just a construction project; it is a vital effort to preserve the nation's heritage. She noted that it would allow future generations to connect with the glorious history of the freedom struggle.

She urged every citizen to visit the site to experience firsthand the struggles and sacrifices of our revolutionaries, adding that the statue of Bhagat Singh will continue to inspire the youth to fight against injustice and dedicate themselves to the nation.

Minister for Social Welfare and Cooperation, Ravinder Indraj Singh, added, "We have made a concerted effort to preserve the facts and essence of the place where cries of 'Inquilab' once echoed and where Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh appeared for trial. By installing his statue today, we are not only paying tribute but also providing a source of inspiration for countrymen, especially the youth, to learn closely about his life, ideologies, and martyrdom".

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited the Delhi Assembly complex to pay floral tributes at the statues of Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru.

Reflecting on the occasion, she said that the courage, sacrifice, and patriotism of these immortal sons of Mother India will forever serve as an indelible inspiration, guiding every generation on the path of duty, the release said. (ANI)

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