New Delhi, December 30: Over Rs 89 lakh was collected in fines and 67 FIRs were registered from December 29, 2021 till now for violation of COVID-19 protocols, following the enforcement of 'Yellow alert' restrictions in Delhi, said the government.

The government said that most of the COVID-19-related violations have been reported from east and north Delhi. Since December 29, most challans were issued for not wearing a mask.

In north Delhi, 741 violations were recorded. 621 violations were also recorded in east Delhi. On Wednesday, Delhi also recorded 4,589 cases of violations.

