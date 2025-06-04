New Delhi, June 4: A commercial building collapsed in Rohini's Sector 7 area on Wednesday, according to the Delhi Fire Service. The fire department said it received a call about the incident at 4:04 pm. Four fire tenders were quickly sent to the spot to carry out rescue and relief work. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been informed and is likely to join the rescue efforts.

"A commercial building collapsed in the Sector 7 area of Rohini, Delhi. Fire tenders sent to the spot. NDRF also informed about the building collapse," said the Delhi Fire Service. Delhi Building Collapse: 2 Killed After Under-Construction Building Collapses After Heavy Rains in Paharganj, Rescue Operation Underway (Watch Video).

Commercial Building Collapses in Rohini

Delhi Building Collapse in Delhi’s Rohini Sector 7 A commercial/residential building reportedly collapsed in Rohini Sector 7, Block D12. Initial claims suggest structural flaws as the cause. - Casualties feared: 4-5 people trapped under debris [based on user input]. 4… pic.twitter.com/eNuD1VAs1b — Atulkrishan (@iAtulKrishan1) June 4, 2025

#WATCH | Delhi: 4-5 people feared trapped under debris following the collapse of a commercial building in the Sector 7 area of ​​Rohini. Rescue and search operation underway. pic.twitter.com/UvB51snwkW — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2025

The cause of the building collapse is yet to be determined. The authorities are working to rescue those trapped and assess the damage.

