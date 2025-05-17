At least two people were killed after a building in Delhi's Paharganj collapsed after heavy rains on Saturday, May 17. The building was under construction and its basement was being constructed when one of the walls collapsed. A video showing a search and rescue operation after a building collapse in Delhi has surfaced on social media. More details are awaited. Delhi Rains: Woman, Her 3 Children Die After House Collapses in Najafgarh Following Heavy Rainfall, Husband Only Survivor.

Delhi Building Collapse

#UPDATE | Two people died after an under-construction building collapsed in Delhi's Paharganj area: Delhi Police — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2025

