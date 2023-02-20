New Delhi [India], February 20 (ANI): Former MP and 1984 riots accused Jagdish Tytle featured in the list released by the Delhi Congress of 61 elected and co-opted members of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) for this year on Sunday.

"Congratulations to the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee members on being appointed AICC delegates," read a post on the Delhi Congress' official Twitter handle.

Also Read | Kanpur: Man Booked Under SC/ST Act for Eloping With 19-Year-Old Dalit Girl.

The list includes 36 elected and 25 co-opted members.

Among the other Delhi leaders named elected members are former prime minister Manmohan Singh, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, Ajay Maken, Arvind Singh Lovely and Alka Lamba.

Also Read | Chennai: Youth Dies of Electrocution At Teen’s Funeral, Two Others in Serious Condition.

Amit Malik and Bharam Yadav were among the 25 co-opted AICC members.

The other prominent names include PCC chief Janardan Diwedi, AICC in charge of MP Anil Chaudhry, and AICC secretary co-incharge of MP, JP Aggarwal, among others. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)