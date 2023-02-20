Chennai, February 20: In an unfortunate incident, a 21-year-old youth was electrocuted and two others are in serious condition after coming in contact with a livewire at the funeral of a 17-year-old girl, Abinaya who died on Friday, allegedly after medical negligence at a private hospital in Tiruvottiyur.

TOI reported that Ajith aged 21, who was a distant relative of the deceased girl, had come to attend the funeral was standing near the freezer box in which the girl's body was kept when he got electrocuted, police said. Along with Ajith, two other women- Soumya and Sundari also suffered electric shock and fell down after which chaos prevailed. All three of them were moved to a hospital nearby, where Ajith was declared as brought dead. The two women are still undergoing treatment. Chennai: Man Crashes Scooter Into Road Median While Trying To Save New Pet Dog From Falling Off Vehicle, Dies.

Meanwhile, family members of the deceased teenager Abinaya protested outside the private hospital demanding government action. Abinaya, a class 11 student was admitted to the private hospital on February 14 after she complained of ear pain. The hospital conducted a minor surgery after which her condition worsened and she was moved to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH), where she succumbed. Indian Armyman’s Wife Dies in Mysterious Fire in Lucknow.

On Sunday, relatives and neighbours gathered outside the girl's home in Tiruvottiyur to pay their respects when the electrocution incident happened.

Tiruvottiyur police have registered a case and are investigating. The family took the body after the officials assured action and the funeral was held on Sunday.

