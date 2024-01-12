New Delhi [India], January 12 (ANI): Delhi's Patiala House Court on Friday extended the police custody of Hizbul Mujahideen operative Javed Ahmed Mattu for five days.

Delhi police sought five days' custody of Mattu on the ground that the associates of accused Javed Ahmed Mattu are also required to be verified from Jammu and Kashmir who are indulged in channelling the funds through hawala from Pakistan.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Nabeela Wali extended custody of Javed Ahmed Mattu alias Irshad Ahmed Malla alias Ehsan after his seven days of custody was over. He was arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi police last week.

Delhi police said that in the course of investigation accused Javed Ahmed Mattu disclosed that one of the associates in Hizbul Mujahideen Mohd Rafi Najar resident Mumkak Mohalla, Batpora, Sopore, Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir looks after the financial affairs of Hizbul Mujahideen.

It was submitted that he indulged in providing the money through hawala for terror activities from Pakistan on the pretext of Pashima Shawls and Carpet business. The money received through hawala was used to finance the activities of Hizbul Mujahideen in Jammu and Kashmir.

The accomplices of Javed Ahmed Mattu are required to be verified and traced in Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir who were to assist him in carrying out terror strikes, Delhi police submitted.

Delhi police said that to trace the source of Arms and Ammunition provided and to carry out further sustained interrogation of accused Javed Ahmed Mattu further custody is required.

As per Delhi police, Mattu is allegedly involved in 11 known terror cases including an attack on residence of an SP and CRPF personnel. He was evading his apprehension for the last 13 years.

Advocate Rahul Sahni appeared for the accused Javed Ahmed Mattu. Court allowed him to meet the accused once in police custody. Mattu is allegedly been involved in multiple cases of terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir.

As per Delhi police Mattu is an operative of the banned terror organisation Hizbul Mujahideen. He is involved in 11 known terror attacks in Jammu & Kashmir.

On January 4, 2024 information was received that Javed Ahmed Mattu, a resident of Sopor would be coming to Delhi to collect arms and ammunition from his associates at the behest of PAK ISI, Delhi police said.

Delhi police were also informed that his Pakistan-based handler Abdul Majid Jergar alias Shaheen would be coordinating the delivery of arms and ammunition, and Javed Ahmed Mattu would carry out some audacious terror strikes in J & K and another place on the instructions of his Pakistan-based handler.

Delhi police arrested Mattu and recovered one 9 mm Star pistol with six live cartridges, one extra magazine, and one stolen Santro car from him. A case has been registered in this regard at PS Special Cell.

Delhi police also stated that Javed Ahmed Mattu is a college dropout. He is a member of the gang of seven dreaded terrorists of Hizbul Mujahideen operating in the area of North Kashmir, particularly Sopore, J&K.

After getting injured in an exchange of fire with security forces, he went underground and fled to Nepal on the instructions of Pak ISI, as J&K police were hotly on chase of him, Delhi police said on Thursday.

It is alleged that he was involved in the killing of HC Mohd. Yousf of CID, Sopore, near Police Station Sopore in 2010. He was also allegedly involved in an attack on the residence of SP, Sopore, in 2010, resulting in the residence being partially damaged.

It is also alleged that he committed the killing of two CRPF personnel in Pattan and the snatching of their service rifles in 2010.

As per Delhi police, he was also involved in a case FIR of PS Sopore, relating to fire upon the patrolling party of police at Bough, Sopore in 2011.

He along with his associates, was also involved in the killing of one police constable, Mohd Shahfi Lone in 2011, Delhi police stated.

He, along with his other associates, was also involved in an IED blast at Police Station Sopore, in which one police personnel Morifat Hussain of PS Sopore was killed in 2011, Delhi police said.

It is also alleged that he was involved in a Grenade attack on PS Sopore, which involved Ishfaq Kana and Saleem Beig in 2011.

Police said that he was also involved in a grenade-throwing incident at the CRPF stationed in the SBI Complex in Hathishah, in which many civilians got injured.

He was also involved in a grenade-throwing incident at the BSNL office and at Chankhan Chowk, Sopore, said Delhi police. (ANI)

