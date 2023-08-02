New Delhi [India], August 2 (ANI): A Delhi Court on Tuesday extended the police custody of gangster Vikram Barar for the next three days. The court also directed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to provide him with proper medical treatment.

Barar was deported from UAE last week. Thereafter he was arrested by the NIA. He is a close associate of jailed Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

Special judge Shailender Malik of Patiala House court on Tuesday extended the remand of Vikramjeet Singh alias Babbu alias Vikram Barar for the next three days.

During the hearing advocate Suresh Sisodia (Remand counsel) appeared for the accused.

He told that the court had directed the agency to provide him with proper medical treatment as the accused had complained of some health issues.

He was produced before the court by the NIA after the expiry of the seven-day remand.

He has been arrested on July 25, 2023 under sections extortion, UAPA and Arms Act. This case was registered in 2022.

While seeking three day's extention of remand the agency submitted that during interrogation accused Vikram Brar has disclosed his association with accused Lawrence Bishnoi's criminal Syndicate gang.

He disclosed about the planning and conspiracy hatched by him along with the criminal gang members. Further, he explained how he used to operate from UAE to support the criminal activities of the criminal gang members, the agency submitted.

He is in possession of some important information about Lawrence Bishnoi's gang nexus which need to be unearthed, the agency added.

The agency said that he also have the knowledge about the nexus spread across the countries and operating for Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

A few of his associates are still operating from abroad and from Dubai, whom he meet and know personally. The information is crucial for the purpose of investigation, the NIA said.

A charge sheet against 14 accused including Lawrence Bishnoi, Kala Jathedi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria was filed on March 24, 2023.

Sachin Thapan, and Vikramjeet were charge-sheeted but are absconding in this case. (ANI)

