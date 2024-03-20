New Delhi [India], March 20 (ANI): Delhi's Patiala House Court on Wednesday formally framed charges against Gangster Deepak Pahal, alias Boxer, in a case registered under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

It is alleged that Deepak Boxer is a member of a crime syndicate of Jitender alias Gogi gang.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Rapes Minor Girl in Muzaffarnagar, Posts Video of Act Online; Accused Absconding.

Special judge (MCOCA) Chander jit Singh framed charges against Boxer under Section 3 and 4 of MCOCA. Accused Deepak Boxer did not plead guilty and claimed trial. He was produced physically before the court.

The Court has listed the matter on May 17 for hearing.

Also Read | 'Helicopter Car' in Uttar Pradesh: Man Modifies Car Into 'Chopper' in Ambedkar Nagar; UP Police Seize Vehicle for Flouting Motor Act Rules (Watch Videos).

The court took cognizance of the charge sheet against Boxer on July 28, 2023. Delhi police filed a charge sheet against him on July 13. In this case, 15 other accused are in custody and charges have been framed against them. The matter is at the stage of prosecution evidence.

Advocate Virender Mual and Abhishek Thakur appeared for Deepak Boxer. Deepak Boxer is also accused in other cases, including extortion, fake passports, etc.

Deepak Boxer is stated to have been associated with the Gogi Gang. He has been accused in several cases, including MCOCA.

He was deported from Mexico in April last year and was arrested in a fake passport case. He was absconding in the MCOCA case lodged in 2018. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)