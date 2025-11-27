New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): The Patiala House Court on Thursday remanded four accused for two days' police custody, and 13 others for one day judicial custody in connection with the case linked to the protest carried out at the Police Station on Parliament Street in Delhi.

The accused - Gurkirat Kaur, Ravjot Kaur, Kranti, and Avinash Satyapati- were remanded to two days of police custody. Shreshth and the other 12 were remanded to one day's judicial custody.

Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Sahil Monga remanded four accused in police custody after hearing the submissions of the Investigation Officer (IO) of the Delhi police.

During the hearing, the Court issued notices on the bail pleas of Gurkirat and Taniya Shrivastava and on the bail pleas of other accused persons. The court sought a reply by tomorrow, mentioning the specific role of each accused.

While seeking the seven-day custody of the five accused, the police submitted that custody is required to arrest three accused seen in the video.

Delhi police submitted that there are not only three people, but we also don't know how many people are there. The Police also submitted that some of the accused provided their incorrect addresses.

The court asked the investigation officer, "Why don't you specify that some of the accused have been arrested in another FIR. What's the scope of your investigation?"

It was stated that the source of funding is to be verified, as the accused are travelling to an organised conference and using expensive mobile phones.

It was submitted that custody is required for the recovery of the pepper spray and identification of the other accused.

The investigation officer also sought judicial custody of 12 accused persons. It was submitted that their address are not verified.

Counsel for the accused opposed the application for custodial remand. It was submitted that it is an admitted case of a scuffle between students and police at the Police Station. In this case, no police custody is required. No chilli spray was used at the protest site.

It was also submitted that the entire area is under CCTV surveillance, and the police are seeking the accused persons' remand to identify other accused persons. It shows that the police want to extract a confession statment, but it is not admissible in law.

During the bail hearing, advocate Ahmad Ibrahim, counsel for Gurkirat, argued that she was not involved in the protest or scuffle. She went to the police station after learning that her sister, Ravjot, had been detained. She is not seen in the video.

The bail pleas are to be heard on Friday at 2 PM. (ANI)

