New Delhi, Apr 17 (PTI) A Delhi court would likely decide on April 23 whether or not to consider a criminal defamation complaint filed by AAP leader Satyendra Jain against newly-elected MLA Karnail Singh.

Additional chief judicial magistrate Paras Dalal reserved the order after hearing arguments from the counsel appearing for Jain and Singh on the maintainability and jurisdiction of the matter.

"The complainant and proposed accused have already concluded their arguments on point of jurisdiction and maintainability. Matter be fixed for order on point of jurisdiction and consideration on April 23, 2025," the judge said.

Jain accused Singh of damaging his reputation during a television interview on January 19.

He said Singh made a defamatory statement as part of an interview aired on a television channel, where he reportedly claimed that ED recovered 37 kilogram gold from Jain's home and the AAP leader had 1,100 acre of land in his name and said the wealth was amassed from corruption and money laundering.

