New Delhi[India], February 27 (ANI): Delhi Police's Crime Branch busted a sex racket involving foreign girls operating in South Delhi on Sunday and arrested two people in connection with the case.

"The four foreign girls revealed that they came to India on tourist visas and are overstaying in India. In order to meet their expenses, they indulged in prostitution for sake of easy money," the police said.

The accused have been identified as a cab driver, Tej Kumar and his brother Naresh who used to supply foreign girls for prostitution for the past two and half years, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Monika Bhardwaj said.

A trap was laid near Rishi Hotel, Vasant Kunj Road, Mahipal Pur, Delhi by the police and the accused were arrested and booked under relevant sections of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act and The Foreigners Act.

"During interrogation, Tej Kumar revealed that he used to drop foreign girls off to the customers as per direction of Naresh alias Godu. These Uzbek girls came in contact with Naresh who was earlier used to drive auto-rickshaw in Delhi," the DCP (Crime) said.

"Today, on the direction of Naresh, Tej Kumar came to drop off these Uzbek Girls at the location as told by the customer at one Hotel of Vasant Kunj Road, Mahipal Pur, Delhi and nabbed by police," she added.

Further investigation is awaited. (ANI)

