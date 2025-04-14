New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI): The Anti-Gang Squad (AGS) of the Delhi Police Crime Branch has busted an interstate drug syndicate operating across Delhi-NCR arresting two indiviuals on Monday.

According to the Crime Branch Delhi, "The operation was launched after the Crime Branch received specific intelligence indicating that a drug cartel, led by Raja Kumar and his associate Sajan, was distributing ganja (marijuana) in and around educational institutions across the region."

The arrested accused have been identified as Raja Kumar (25) and Sajan (19).

Both of the accused were part of a larger narcotics supply chain with links extending into Haryana, Rajasthan, and Bihar.

Police also recovered 36.135 kg of fine quality ganja (marijuana) and one scooty used in trafficking

Harsh Indora, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch), said, "On April 11, 2025, the Crime Branch team laid a trap near the ITBP Camp on Dwarka-Najafgarh Road, Delhi. Raja Kumar was intercepted while riding a scooty carrying a large consignment of ganja."

The police have registered a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

Indora said, "After completing due procedures under the NDPS Act, police recovered 23.900 kg of ganja from his possession. A case under Sections 20 and 25 of the NDPS Act was registered at PS Crime Branch on April 12, 2025."

Further investigation led to the identification of a network behind the contraband supply with 12.235 kg of ganja.

"Investigation revealed that Raja Kumar had been acting on behalf of Sajan, who sourced the contraband through a handler identified as Santosh alias Prakash, based in Laxmi Nagar. On further technical surveillance, police arrested Sajan the following day, recovering an additional 12.235 kg of ganja from him," the DCP added.

The investigation is ongoing, with efforts underway to identify and arrest other members of the network. (ANI)

