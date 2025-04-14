Ranchi, April 14: Today, April 14, on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti, Jharkhand's Minority Welfare Minister Hafizul Hasan Ansari sparked controversy when he said that Shariat, Islamic law, is above the Indian Constitution. In a video going viral on social media, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader said that "Shariat comes first, then Constitution". In the video, Hasan also claimed that a Muslim "keeps the Quran in his heart and the Constitution in his hand". Soon, Hafizul Hasan's remarks caused a political row with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders condemning his statement and even seeking his removal from the Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand cabinet.

Notably, Hasan made the remark during a conversation with a local media channel. "Shariat is bigger for me. We keep the Quran in our hearts and the Constitution in our hands. Muslims walk with the Quran in their hearts and the Constitution in their hands. So, we will hold onto the Shariat first, then the Constitution. This is what my Islam teaches me," the Jharkhand minister said. His remarks drew criticism from BJP leaders Babulal Marandi, Nishikant Dubey, and Sanjay Seth, among others. ‘Shariat Pahale Hai, Uske Baad Samvidhan’: Jharkhand Minister Hafizul Hasan Ansari Claims Shariat Is Above Constitution; BJP Demands His Dismissal (Watch Videos).

Hafizul Hasan Ansari Issues Clarification

Soon after a controversy erupted over his "‘Shariat Pahale Hai, Uske Baad Samvidhan" remark, Hasan said that his statement was distorted. "Watch the full statement. I am a minister, 'hum' includes everyone. A minister believes in the Constitution and functions in accordance. Shariat too has its own place. People keep Lord Hanuman in their heart...it's a way of saying. I said something similar," the Jharkhand minister added. While Hasan has clarified his stance, let's know more about the JJM leader.

Who Is Hafizul Hasan Ansari?

Hafizul Hasan Ansari is a leader of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) party, which is the ruling party in Jharkhand at present. He is also a cabinet minister in the Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand government and is serving as Jharkhand's Minority Welfare Minister. Hasan is representing the Madhupur constituency seat in the Jharkhand assembly. The JMM leader is also the son of Haji Hussain Ansari, who was a former Cabinet Minister in the same Cabinet. 'Will Follow Shariat First, Then Constitution': Jharkhand Minister Hafizul Hasan's Remarks Spark Political Row, Says His Statement Was Distorted (Watch Videos).

Hafizul Hasan Ansari was first elected to the Jharkhand assembly from Madhupur following the death of his father, Haji Hussain Ansari, who died due to cardiac arrest. In the 2024 Jharkhand assembly elections, Hafizul Hasan won the Madhupur seat again by defeating the BJP leader Ganga Narayan Singh with over 20,000 votes.

