New Delhi [India], June 6 (ANI): The Delhi Customs Department on Tuesday destroyed around 70 Kg of seized narcotic drugs, including Heroin, Ganja, Meth, and Ketamine, here in the national capital.

In a statement, Delhi Customs informed that Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS), Air Cargo (Exports) Customs in Delhi, destroyed 69.876 Kg drugs covered under the schedule to the NDPS Act, 1985 at Centralized Bio-Medical Waste Treatment Facility operated by SMS Watergrace BMW Pvt Ltd, a facility authorized by State Pollution Control Board.

In phase-wise destruction of seized drugs, Customs have first destroyed the contrabands seized at the New Courier Terminal across nine cases amounting to 13.346 Kgs including 1.997 Kg Heroin, 4.236 Kg Ganja, 7.113 Kg Ketamine and other NDPS goods.

The second lot destroyed were the contrabands seized at Foreign Post Office across 23 cases which included 4.350 Kgs Ganja and 52.180 Kgs Ketamine, Meth and other NDPS goods, the statement reads.

"A total of 69.876 Kg of drugs across 32 cases (5 cases of Heroin, 4 cases of Ganja, 23 cases of other NDPS goods) were destroyed by way of incineration as per the Hazardous and Other Wastes (M&TM) Rules, 2016 at Centralized Bio-Medical Waste Treatment Facility here," the Customs said in a statement. (ANI)

