New Delhi [India], May 30 (ANI): The Cyber Police Station in Delhi's Shahdara arrested a 37-year-old man, Himanshu Arora, for allegedly blackmailing, threatening, and sexually exploiting a woman over three years using fake Instagram accounts and email IDs.

The victim, a resident of New Govindpura in Delhi, lodged a complaint detailing how the accused manipulated her into sharing private photos and videos and later used them to harass and extort her.

The case dated May 28, 2025 (FIR No. 41/25) was registered under Sections 75, 77, 78, 79, 308(2) BNS and Sections 66E, 67, 67A of the IT Act. A dedicated team was formed for investigation under Inspector Shiv Prakash, with the guidance of Inspector Vijay Kumar, SHO Cyber Shahdara, and ACP Gurudev Singh.

According to the complaint, the victim met Himanshu Arora on Instagram in 2021. Over time, he emotionally manipulated her into sharing sensitive content. Later, she began receiving threats, vulgar messages, and extortion attempts from multiple fake social media accounts.

The woman revealed that the harassment included fake profiles made using her private pictures, coercion during Instagram and Google Meet video calls.

The blackmailer threatened with kidnapping, acid attack, and harm to her family and demanded extortion of Rs 1 lakh.

After the fake legal messages linked her to criminal cases and FIRs,

She said, "He told me his laptop had been damaged and claimed a technician might have stolen the data. But the harassment never stopped."

The cyber cell also traced nine fake Instagram accounts and one Gmail ID used in the blackmail. Technical analysis and data from Meta and Google helped the team trace the phone number 7011684572, linked to the fake accounts.

Though the number was registered in Himanshu Arora's mother's name, it was found to be used by Himanshu himself.

The accused was apprehended on May 29, 2025, and during interrogation, he confessed to the creation of fake profiles, the sharing of explicit content, and sexually exploiting the victim.

Himanshu Arora, a graduate from Delhi University, worked in his family business in Shahdara. Police seized two mobile phones, which contained three nude and semi-nude photos of the victim, one screenshot of a fake Instagram ID with a password, and a laptop used in the crime.

In a public appeal, the Delhi Police urged social media users, particularly young women and minors, to be cautious while sharing personal content online.

"The Cyber Crime Unit remains committed to ensuring a safe digital environment and bringing such perpetrators to justice," said Prashant Gautam, IPS, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Shahdara District.

The accused has been sent to judicial custody, and investigations are ongoing to identify any additional victims or accomplices. (ANI)

