Patna, May 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met Vaibhav Suryavanshi, the cricketing prodigy from Bihar who recently became the youngest player to score an IPL century.

The PM, who winded up a two-day tour of the state, shared on his X handle pictures of his meeting with Suryavanshi at the Patna airport.

"At Patna airport, met the young cricketing sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi and his family. His cricketing skills are being admired all over the nation! My best wishes to him for his future endeavours," the Prime Minister wrote. Suryavanshi, who completed 14 years of age in March, hails from the north Bihar district of Samastipur.

Narendra Modi Meets, Talks With Vaibhav Suryavanshi And His Parents: