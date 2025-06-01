New Delhi [India], June 1 (ANI): The demolition drive at Madrasi Camp in Jangpura, South East Delhi, continues on Sunday as authorities act on court orders to clear encroachments in the area along the Barapulla drain.

The operation was carried out to resolve the flooding issues caused by the narrowed drain, which obstructs water flow during heavy rains.

A total of 370 encroachments have been demolished, with 189 residents deemed eligible for resettlement and allocated flats in Narela, while 181 are ineligible for resettlement.

Anil Banka, District Magistrate of South East Delhi, on the ongoing demolition drive at Madrasi Camp in the Jangpura area, said, "This action is being carried out as per the court's orders, and we are removing the encroachments solely based on those directives. The Barapulla drain had become narrow, hindering its cleaning and causing issues with water flow. During heavy rains, flooding spreads across the area due to these obstructions. The matter was under consideration in court, which has now permitted us to proceed with the removal starting today. We have also allotted flats in Narela to all eligible residents affected by this drive."

He further said, "Notices regarding the encroachments were already given to residents, and till now, 370 illegal encroachments have been demolished. While 189 are eligible for resettlement, 181 are not eligible for resettlement."

In order to address problems of waterlogging in Delhi, the Chief Minister had announced that the government has appointed responsible officers.

Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta assured that the BJP government is committed to the development of slums in the national capital and assured that no slum in the city will be demolished.

Speaking to persons during her visit to a slum, CM Gupta said that the government is building all these facilities, including drains, toilets and parks for slum dwellers.

"I have just come to a slum area where we are laying sewer lines and I want to give a message to all the slum dwellers of Delhi that these people who are in shock that the government has not completed 100 days and so much work is going on continuously are circulating some lists in WhatsApp groups as part of a conspiracy that slums will be demolished, not even one slum settlement, not even one slum colony of Delhi, is going to be demolished. We have kept a budget of Rs 700 crore for different kinds of work to be done in the slums here. To provide all these facilities like drains, toilets, bathrooms and parks for children, we are investing crores of rupees in every slum area," CM Gupta said.

"The government is working in the interest of the people, in the interest of the slum dwellers. Yamuna ji should be cleaned, and we are working on this goal," she added. (ANI)

