New Delhi, June 01: In a historic moment, former IAS officer Abhishek Singh walked the red carpet at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, becoming the first Indian bureaucrat to do so. His debut film ‘1946: Direct Action Day – The Erased History of Bengal’ was screened at the festival and received a resounding response from global audiences. The film explores the forgotten and complex history of Bengal during the tumultuous period leading up to the Partition, focusing on the largely overlooked but deeply significant events of Direct Action Day. With its compelling narrative and socio-political relevance, the film left an emotional impact on viewers and sparked conversations around identity, history, and communal politics.

Abhishek Singh’s transformation from a bureaucrat to a filmmaker reflects a remarkable journey driven by purpose and passion. Speaking after the screening, Singh said, “Walking the red carpet at Cannes is a dream for many, and I’m humbled that I could represent India, not just as an actor or filmmaker, but as someone who has served the nation from within the system.” His presence at Cannes marks not only a personal achievement but also a cultural moment that bridges governance and storytelling. Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: IAS Officer Abhishek Singh Faces EC Ire for ‘Publicity Stunt’, Shunted Out As Poll Observer For Sharing Pictures on Instagram.

Who Is Abhishek Singh?

Born on August 22, 1983, in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh, Abhishek Singh hails from a distinguished family. His father, Kripa Shankar Singh, is a retired IPS officer. After completing his B.Com from Delhi University, Singh overcame a personal setback—heartbreak and depression at the age of 19—and channelled his focus into preparing for the UPSC exams. He cracked it on his first attempt in 2011 with an All India Rank of 94. He served in Delhi and later Uttar Pradesh before taking medical leave. In 2020, he entered the entertainment world, acting in Char Pandrah and Delhi Crime 2. He resigned from the IAS in 2023 to pursue acting full-time. 'Meri Party Mein Koi Third Party Nahi': Abhishek Singh’s Debut Rap Song Wraps Up Video Shoot With Sunny Leone’s Glamorous Touch (View Post).

Singh’s journey hasn’t been without controversy. In 2024, viral videos of him dancing and working out led to public debate, especially regarding his civil service selection under the Locomotor Disability (LD) category. Despite criticism, his Cannes milestone signals a bold new chapter in his unconventional career.

